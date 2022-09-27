Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has always been and will forever be proud of his roots. Now well established as one of the greatest players to ever pick up a basketball, LeBron once grew up in poverty in the small city of Akron in Ohio. In spite of all that he has achieved in his career, the four-time NBA champ never fails to look back at and cherish his humble beginnings.

LeBron James is not perfect, though. Every now and again, he makes the occasional mistake. There are those that are bigger than others, while some are as trivial as a misspelling on Twitter. Be that as it may, this is King James we’re talking about here, and there’s no denying that his every misstep is seen as a major win for his haters — especially when LeBron accidentally shades himself.

This is exactly what happened on Tuesday after James tweeted out and quickly deleted an erroneous tweet. Instead of using his usual #ThekidfromAKRON hashtag, LeBron ended up writing “the MID from Akron” (h/t Legion Hoops on Twitter):

LeBron really tweeted and deleted this 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/WMNuQaCniD — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) September 27, 2022

Unsurprisingly, the haters had a field day over a simple misspelling. Skip Bayless is probably out there somewhere laughing at all this. Much like most of LeBron’s naysayers, Bayless is now probably basking in the glory of James inadvertently “admitting” that he’s nothing more than a “mid” or a mediocre player. It’s a bit of a stretch, no doubt, but you know how it is with LeBron and his haters.