LeBron James and Anthony Davis both find themselves on the Lakers' injury report ahead of Wednesday night's game vs. the Kings.

Currently riding a three-game win streak, the Los Angeles Lakers have moved to 6-5 on the season ahead of their clash with the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night. This will be the second night of a back-to-back for the Lakers on their home court, which is why there are questions about if LeBron James and Anthony Davis will play.

Both of the Lakers' stars have been dealing with some minor injuries early on this season, as Davis has been dealing with a hip issues and James recently injured his calf. While they did play in Tuesday night's in-season tournament game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Davis and James have appeared on the team's official injury report.

Whereas Davis is listed as probable to play with his left adductor/hip spasm, LeBron again finds himself questionable to play with a left calf contusion. This was the same injury listed for James ahead of Tuesday night's game, but the superstar ultimately played 23 total minutes.

Davis suffered his injury last week and was forced to miss one game. Since then, he has played in three straight games after being listed as probable. In 10 games this season, the Lakers All-Star big man has averaged 23.4 points and 11.9 rebounds per game while shooting 53.5 percent from the floor.

For James, his status is definitely 50-50 for Wednesday night's game against the Kings due to this being the second night of a back-to-back. LeBron missed Los Angeles' game this past Sunday due to his calf contusion and the Lakers could look to get him some extra rest.

In a total of 10 games this season, James has averaged 24.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game while shooting 56.7 percent from the floor.

Should LeBron be forced to sit out again, Rui Hachimura would likely be elevated to the starting rotation with Austin Reaves and Christian Wood being the first two players to enter the game off the bench.

Overall, Lakers fans should not be too concerned about either player's ailments. Davis and James have already proven that they can play through these injuries, so if either player sits out Wednesday night's game, it will simply be due to the fact that the team is facing a back-to-back scenario.