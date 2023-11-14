The Lakers face a scenario where they could be without both Anthony Davis and LeBron James vs. the Grizzlies on Tuesday night.

The Los Angeles Lakers have been very inconsistent to begin the 2023-24 season, as they find themselves with a 5-5 record. Thought to have a lot of depth around LeBron James and Anthony Davis, Los Angeles' offense has been underwhelming. This has led to questions about if the Lakers will be able to replicate the success from a season ago when they advanced to the Western Conference Finals.

Tuesday night presents the Lakers with a chance to get back on track and win their third straight game, as they will host the Memphis Grizzlies for an in-season tournament group play game. The Grizzlies have really struggled to begin the year, which is why they are going to be doing everything they can to pick up another road victory this season.

While the Lakers are going to need their full arsenal of offensive firepower on Tuesday night, they could wind up being without both LeBron and Davis due to both players appearing on the team's injury report.

With Gabe Vincent and Jarred Vanderbilt already ruled out, James finds himself listed as questionable to play against the Grizzlies due to a left calf contusion. James ended up missing the Lakers' previous game against the Portland Trail Blazers with this injury, and head coach Darvin Ham told reporters recently that the team is being cautious with the 21-year veteran, via ClutchPoints' Michael Corvo.

“I don't think it is anything major, major, but the fact that it caused a lot of discomfort, it's a sensitive area,” Ham stated. “Having the time to have him [LeBron James] sit out, manage that, try to get him ready for the next stretch of games beyond this one became the top priority.”

As for Davis, he is more likely to play than LeBron, as the Lakers' big man is currently listed as probable with a left adductor/hip spasm. Davis suffered this injury/spasm last week and was forced to miss one game. He has played in the Lakers' last two games, recording a double-double in each matchup.

Despite winning their last game without James, the Lakers need the 38-year-old superstar healthy and available in order to find long-term success. Los Angeles' offense flows through LeBron and when they need a basket, he's always the one to deliver for them. Without James or Davis, the Lakers become predictable on offense, giving an advantage to their opponents on the defensive side of the court.

So far this season, the Lakers' two stars have combined for just under 40 percent of the team's total scoring output and they occupy the two highest usage rates on the team.

Davis is likely to play against Memphis in the Lakers' second in-season tournament game, but James may very well end up being a game-time decision. Should LeBron be unable to go, Austin Reaves, Cam Reddish, and Rui Hachimura will all see their roles increase.