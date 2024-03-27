The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 128-124 in double-overtime on Tuesday night without LeBron James to win their fourth straight game. Now, facing a back-to-back scenario with the Memphis Grizzlies awaiting them on Wednesday, the Lakers could end up being shorthanded, with Anthony Davis joining LeBron on the injury report.
James, who missed his 10th game of the season against the Bucks, has been dealing with his left ankle peroneal tendinopathy injury. Davis, who has not missed a game since before the All-Star break, finds himself on the injury report due to what the team is calling a left knee hyperextension. Both James and Davis are questionable to play on Wednesday against the Grizzlies as a result of these injuries, the team announced.
LeBron James, Anthony Davis injury status vs. Grizzlies
Whether or not James and Davis play against the Grizzlies on Wednesday night is unknown. The expectations for LeBron were that he would sit out Tuesday's game against the Bucks and then be ready to go for Los Angeles' battle against the tough-minded Grizzlies. This still appears to be the case, as ESPN's Dave McMenamin reports that James is expected to be available for this game despite his left ankle soreness.
The same can't be said for Davis, as the All-Star big man saw heavy usage against the Bucks in the team's previous game. In their double-overtime thriller against Milwaukee, Davis logged 34 points, 23 rebounds, and four blocks in 52 total minutes of play, the most minutes played by any Laker since Kobe Bryant in 2012.
Davis, who was listed as probable to play against the Bucks due to bilateral Achilles tendinopathy, is now dealing with some sort of left knee hyperextension issue. The Grizzlies are one of the worst teams in the Western Conference this season, so the Lakers may opt to keep their big man on the sidelines given his extensive minutes the night before.
Should Davis be ruled out against Memphis, Jaxson Hayes would likely draw his fourth start of the season with Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood out due to injuries.
The Lakers are in a very intriguing position. After winning against the Bucks, Los Angeles has won nine of their last 13 games, including four straight heading into Wednesday. Now just two games back of both the Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings in the standings, the Lakers could possibly inch closer to avoiding the play-in tournament with 10 games remaining on their schedule.
A win against the Grizzlies on Wednesday pushes the Lakers one step closer toward their ultimate goal, which is why the team is hopeful both James and Davis will be available. The Lakers will provide further updates on their two stars later in the day.