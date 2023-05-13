LeBron James let his game do the talking against the Golden State Warriors, saving his best for last while closing out the defending champions in Game 6 with 30 points, nine rebounds and nine assists on 10-of-14 shooting. In the afterglow of the Los Angeles Lakers’ blowout victory on Friday night, though, The King appeared to clap back at JaMychal Green on social media.

Responding to the Warriors’ reserve calling cap on his recent comments insisting the Lakers don’t engage in flopping, James posted a story on Instagram highlighting Drake’s classic lyric from Nothing Was The Same: “Bench players talkin’ like starters, I hate it.”

James has largely taken the high road on off-court trash talking throughout his legendary career, especially during the postseason. That certainly held true in the first round of the playoffs, when he only addressed Dillon Brooks’ inflammatory remarks after the Lakers dispatched of the Memphis Grizzlies in six games.

What’s the better response: ‘HELP THE BEAR’ or ‘I HATE IT!’? It’s safe to say James won his war of words with Green and Brooks either way.

Don’t expect the Denver Nuggets to prod James in the Western Conference Finals. Nikola Jokic is notorious for publicly glorifying opponents, while James, Anthony Davis and Los Angeles were already heaping praise on Denver in the moments after sending the Warriors home for good.

Fortunately for the Lakers, LeBron James doesn’t need any extra motivation to beat the Nuggets. The historic sheen of a fifth championship ring provides more than enough by itself.