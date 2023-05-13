David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

The Denver Nuggets advanced to the Western Conference Finals on Thursday with a second round series win against the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Playoffs. Throughout the series, even with players like Kevin Durant and Devin Booker on the court, Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic was the best player out there. Although Jokic did not win the league’s MVP Award, he did a good job reminding everyone throughout the series as to why he was one of the top candidates. With his stats throughout the series, Jokic joined LeBron James as the only players in NBA Playoffs history to accumulate at least 200 points, 70 rebounds and 60 assists in a single series as per the Twitter page StatMuse.

Players with 200+ PTS, 70+ REB and 60+ AST in a single playoff series in the last 50 seasons: – Nikola Jokic (2023 Conf Semis)

– LeBron James (2016 Finals) Jokic had 207/79/62,

LeBron had 208/79/62. pic.twitter.com/Qy0hueER44 — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 12, 2023

During the series against the Suns, Nikola Jokic amassed 207 points, 79 rebounds and 62 assists. In comparison, LeBron James amassed 208 points, 79 rebounds and 62 assists in the 2016 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Throughout the playoffs so far, Jokic has been averaging 30.7 points per game, 12.8 rebounds, 9.7 assists and 1.1 steals with shooting splits of 54.9 percent shooting from the field, 47.5 percent shooting from three-point range and 78.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line. His three-point shooting percentage is a playoff career-high.

It’s possible that Jokic and James meet in the Western Conference Finals this season. It would be the first playoff series between the two players. James and the Lakers currently hold a 3-2 lead against the Warriors in their second round series and are looking to close it out and advance to the Western Conference Finals with a Game 6 win.