The Los Angeles Lakers upset the Memphis Grizzlies in the Western Conference Quarterfinals, earning a 4-2 series victory following Friday’s 125-85 win over Memphis. LeBron James previously shut down any talk of tension between the Grizzlies and Lakers despite Memphis’ trash talk, however, he posted a savage Instagram message on Saturday indirectly aimed at the Grizzlies.

"If you ever see me fighting in the forest with a Grizzly bear, HELP THE BEAR 👑" LeBron James on IG after the Lakers knocked off the Grizzlies in the first round👀 pic.twitter.com/UpXLztpPLi — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 29, 2023

“If you ever see me fighting in the forest with a Grizzly bear, HELP THE BEAR,” James wrote.

Regardless of one’s opinion on LeBron, the message certainly helps to close the book on the Lakers-Grizzlies series with James getting the final word.

LeBron James wasn’t done though, later posting an attention-catching message on Twitter.

Unlike you little 🤬I'm a grown ass man

Big shoes to fill 🤬, grown ass pants

Prolly hustled with your pops, go ask your parents

Its apparent you're staring at a legend

Who, put a few little 🤬in the they place before

Trying to eat without saying they grace before! 🤫👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 29, 2023

LeBron waited a while to let his emotions out, but he clearly felt extremely passionate about defeating the Grizzlies and moving on in the NBA Playoffs.

James scored 22 points to go along with five rebounds and six assists in Friday’s clinching victory. D’Angelo Russell led the charge for LA, scoring 31 points in the Lakers’ win.

The Grizzlies were favored by many heading into the series after finishing as the No. 2 seed in the West. Meanwhile, the Lakers earned the No. 7 seed after taking care of business in the NBA Play-In Tournament. However, LeBron James and the Lakers were not intimidated in the slightest. They looked confident throughout the series while Memphis dealt with their share of struggles.

The road ahead will not be an easy one for Los Angeles. The West features no shortage of talent and clinching a berth in the NBA Finals may seem unlikely. However, based on their effort against Memphis, the Lakers aren’t going to go down without a fight.