Dillon Brooks literally refused to speak to the media after the Memphis Grizzlies’ devastating Game 4 loss against the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 4 of their NBA Playoffs opening-round series. LeBron James led the way for LA in their show-stopping 117-111 victory on Monday night, thereby promoting Brooks to walk out on his post-game press conference.

Just to refresh everyone’s memory, Dillon Brooks had some nasty things to say toward LeBron throughout this series. The outspoken Grizzlies stud earlier said that James is “old” and that he doesn’t really respect anyone who hasn’t scored 40 points on him. Well, James didn’t drop 40 on Brooks in Game 4, but there’s no denying that LeBron stepped up for the Lakers in a major way to help his team mount a 3-1 lead over the No. 2 seed Grizzlies.

The mean streets of Twitter have kept their receipts and they unsurprisingly went all in on Brooks after being completely outclassed by LeBron James yet again:

LEBRON SAID DILLON BROOKS U CANNOT GUARD ME!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/DpL6nX6eS6 — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) April 25, 2023

DILLON BROOKS WILL NOT SPEAK TO THE MEDIA TONIGHT — “I’M OUT” 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/VRxTWPXbwS — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) April 25, 2023

Dillon Brooks since he called LeBron old: 18 PTS

7/23 FG

2/13 3PM Grizzlies 0-2 in LA and down 3-1 in the series. Karma came quick. pic.twitter.com/zJSob7PzIQ — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 25, 2023

DILLON BROOKS WOKE UP FEELING DANGEROUS 😳😳😳 1-7 3PM 💦💦💦 5 fouls 🔥🔥🔥 0 chance of guarding LeBron 💯💯💯 pic.twitter.com/HoSCJfIQe2 — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) April 25, 2023

Someone should have shown Dillon Brooks this video before he provoked Lebron pic.twitter.com/k1eJUoQNdF — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 25, 2023

That’s savage. There was a lot more clowning against Brooks though after his slanderous take on LeBron:

“I poke bears.” – Dillon Brooks pic.twitter.com/PQeW6TXLiy — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) April 25, 2023

Remember a couple months back when Dillon Brooks said LeBron doesn’t like to go left? LMAO 👑 pic.twitter.com/O7JjDOb5AY — GoldenKnight (@GoldenKnightGFX) April 25, 2023

Dillon Brooks didn’t speak to reporters for the second straight game and said “He’s out” Ja Morant declined to talk to the media LAKERS BROKE THE FRONTRUNNERS 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/9r1VXZR062 — The Laker Files (@LakerFiles) April 25, 2023

There’s a whole lot more where that came from, but you get the gist. NBA Twitter showed no mercy to Brooks.

What cannot be denied is that Dillon Brooks poked the bear when he said all sorts of things against LeBron James. being the professional that he is, the Lakers superstar refused to bite on the bait. Instead of going on a war of words against Brooks, James just opted to let his game do the talking. Dillon Brooks, on the other hand, appears to be a broken man after his Game 4 shellacking at the hands of King James.