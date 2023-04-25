A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Dillon Brooks escaped suspension for his flagrant foul on LeBron James in Game 3, but he and the Memphis Grizzlies couldn’t avoid the wrath of the Los Angeles Lakers superstar Monday night in Game 4 of this first-round series.

LeBron James used Game 4 as the backdrop of yet another statistical masterpiece, as he muscled out 22 points on 8-for-18 shooting from the field to go with 20 rebounds, seven assists, and two blocks in 45 minutes of the Lakers’ 117-111 overtime win against the Grizzlies. Brooks tried to get in the head of LeBron James after Game 1 by calling the Lakers forward “old,” but apparently, it’s the Grizzlies who couldn’t handle the 38-year-old vet.

Following the Lakers’ win in Game 4, Dillon Brooks did not even come out to talk to the media.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I’m out,” Brooks said about his media availability, per Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

Had the Grizzlies won Game 4, it’s likely that Brooks will be out there gamely speaking to reporters.

In any case, it does look like LeBron James and the Lakers have broken the Grizzlies. Up 3-1 in the series, the Lakers just need to get it together on the road in Game 5 this coming Wednesday to finish off Brooks and company. In Game 4, Brooks scored just 11 points on 4-for-11 shooting from the field and added five rebounds and four assists in 41 minutes. In other words, LeBron James doubled Brooks’ scoring output and quadrupled his rebounds in Game 4, while also playing four more minutes. Between Brooks and LeBron James, it’s clear who’s playing like an old man in the park.