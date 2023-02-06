Those that wanted to see Kyrie Irving reunite with LeBron James in Hollywood were left disappointed after news broke that the eight-time All-Star is instead taking his talents to the Dallas Mavericks. Now that Kyrie’s debut date for the Mavs has been announced, a major LeBron twist has been brought forth.

According to reports, Irving is set to have his physical examination with his new team on Monday. He is then expected to fly to LA to join the Mavs ahead of Wednesday’s clash against the Los Angeles Clippers, which is when he is set to debut for Dallas. Interestingly enough, Tuesday could potentially be a historic day in LA, and Kyrie could just be there to witness it.

The Los Angeles Lakers are scheduled to host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday at the Crypto.com Arena. LeBron is currently 36 points away from shattering Kareem Abdul Jabbar’s all-time scoring record. As pointed out by NBA reporter Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press, Kyrie Irving could actually be in attendance for that game if he wants. Now wouldn’t that be something?

The ticket prices for the Lakers-Thunder game have understandably skyrocketed and the supply is definitely scarce. Nevertheless, Kyrie should have no problem getting a courtside seat if he so wishes. Despite their rather controversial divorce many years ago, these two have since buried the hatchet. Moreover, Irving is a fan of the game first and foremost and he likely won’t pass up the opportunity to witness history unfold in person.