Did you know that LeBron James has now scored more points than Magic Johnson and Larry Bird combined? And that he did it in less minutes than the two legends took it? Well, the Los Angeles Lakers star himself can't believe it either.

During the Lakers' game against the Philadelphia 76ers last Monday, James officially surpassed the combined point total of Johnson and Bird (including playoffs). LeBron dropped 18 in the contest to reach 47,101 points in 66,319 minutes played. As for Johnson and Bird, they have 47,096 points in a total of 82,112 minutes, per Extra Stat Muse.

After seeing the rather eye-popping stat, James could only say “that's crazy,” as he wrote on his Instagram Story along with the graphic of the stat.

LeBron James can't believe it… 👀 pic.twitter.com/onhEhxlaA1 — Kit Guinhawa (@BeatKit22) December 1, 2023

LeBron James is the only player in NBA history to breach the 39,000-point mark in the regular season, so it's definitely not surprising to see him set some interesting scoring records here and there. However, to see him surpass two of the greatest players in league history in combined point total is nothing short of amazing. It's a testament not only to his insane longevity, but also consistency.

It remains to be seen what other records James will be able to break in the future. He's currently averaging 24.8 points in the season, though he's currently on track to surpass the 40,000-point mark if he maintains his average and stays healthy for the most part of the season.

Regardless of what happens, however, James should be a fun watch as usual this campaign.