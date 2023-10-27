NBA fans got a treat on Thursday when LeBron James and Kevin Durant faced off against each other for the first time in five years. The Los Angeles Lakers star and Phoenix Suns scorer last faced each other during their Christmas day showdown in 2018–which is 1,767 days ago. Sure enough, their meeting didn't disappoint, with KD leading Phoenix in a losing effort and LeBron stepping up in the clutch to give the Purple and Gold the 100-95 victory.

After the game, James opened up more about his rivalry with Durant and admitted that they don't have a lot of match-ups left. After all, both of them are in the late stages of their careers. With that said, he's not taking any moment against KD for granted.

“We don't have many matchups left. Not sure how many we have left, so you don't ever want to take it for granted when you're out there with such a great player, one of the best to ever play this game. It's always a treat. It's fun,” James said, via Hoops Hype.

Sure enough, LeBron James looked as motivated as ever against Kevin Durant and the Suns. The Lakers forward tallied 21 points, eight rebounds and nine assists, all while also scoring back-to-back clutch layups with one minute left to propel LA.

Durant certainly felt the same way as LeBron, as he went all out with both Devin Booker and Bradley Beal absent. KD exploded for 39 points, 11 rebounds and two dimes as he tried to lead Phoenix to victory.

For what it's worth, the Suns leader had some high praises for LeBron before and after the game.

“Someone you just compare yourself to,” Durant said of James. “If you could accomplish and achieve some of the stuff that he's done, you're doing pretty solid for yourself. It's just a baseline for yourself as a player to see how great you can be.”

Fortunately for fans, LeBron and Durant still have three opportunities to play against each other this 2023-24 season, with the Lakers and Suns set to meet in November, as well as in January and February 2024. If both players stay in the West as well, there could be some more match-ups between them barring any injury.

As LeBron said, though, fans better enjoy those meetings when they come since there won't be a lot of them moving forward.