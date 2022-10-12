When it comes to the true contenders, the Los Angeles Lakers have largely been written off next season. But at least one of LeBron James former teammates believes most people are sleeping on them too much.

Iman Shumpert, who played with LeBron on the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers title team, was vocal on a recent appearance on Vlad TV about people overlooking how truly “dangerous” the Lakers are, health issues aside.

“If healthy. We talking about health. We didn’t see LeBron and AD and Russ just healthy, together, figuring it out. There’s a lot of lineup switches … Russ had a bad go at it. It became a circus around him.”

“AD and Bron in the playoffs is going to be dangerous. Patrick Beverley in the playoffs is an issue. Minds don’t understand there’s certain people in the playoffs, they get it. They know how to beat people. … They have a team that knows how to win in the playoffs.”

Of course, the health issues surrounding Anthony Davis are far from an anomaly at this point. The Lakers big man has been available in less than half of LA’s games for the past two seasons and has to clear that hurdle before the team can be considered a legitimate threat once more.

But that’s also led to outside observers dismissing them perhaps too harshly in the title conversation as when things are right with him and LeBron, there are only a few tandems in the league better.

“Bron is notorious for putting a team together that whether y’all see it or not, he’s going to figure out how to work,” Iman Shumpert continued. “We just didn’t see AD healthy.”

Iman Shumpert’s prediction on the 22’-23’ Lakers pic.twitter.com/SOUEMudMhT — ⁶ (@TaIkContext) October 11, 2022

The Lakers are far from the favorites next season, but you can never count out a LeBron James-led team.