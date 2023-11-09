The LeBron James Family Foundation is opening up a museum in Akron to take fans through LeBron's life and basketball journey.

LeBron James is and will forever go down as one of the greatest players in NBA history. His basketball journey, even before he entered the NBA in 2003, has been a sight to see. It is only fitting that “King James” gets his own kingdom for those to remember him by.

On November 25, the city of Akron, Ohio, James' hometown, will officially open the very first LeBron James Museum in conjunction with The LeBron James Family Foundation. This museum will be dedicated to LeBron's journey and career milestones. The “LeBron James' Home Court” will offer a look at James' life from a very young age to where he is now with the Los Angeles Lakers and is located at House Three Thirty, which is run by his foundation.

All proceeds from the museum's ticket sales will will go back into the community and help those enrolled at James' I Promise School in Akron.

“This is still so crazy to me that this is happening,” LeBron posted on social media recently. “I can't wait for my fans all over the world to get a peek behind the curtain to see what we've built and where it all began. Ain't nobody better mess up my room either!! Only in Akron!”

The museum tour will take James' fans on a journey through his life and basketball career, offering glimpses into his time at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, as well as the start of his NBA career with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003. Many trophies and equipment will be on display, as will the original rim and backboard from his high school gym.

“My dream was always to put Akron on the map, so to have a place in my hometown that allows me to share my journey with my fans from all over the world means a lot to me,” LeBron said in a press release, via Danielle Langenfeld of FOX 8. “I’ve been known to hang on to a lot of things over the years, and I always knew there would be a time and place to bring them out. I’m so proud that place is House Three Thirty, a space my Foundation created to serve my I Promise families and the entire community.”

Now in his 21st NBA season, James continues to set record and redefine what longevity means in all of professional sports. He may be older and not the same player he once was, but LeBron is still fixated on winning another title, which is why the end of the line is not quite here in what has been one of the greatest careers any athlete has ever had.