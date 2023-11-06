Ahead of a meeting with the Miami Heat, Lakers star LeBron James dishes on the impressive longevity of both the Heat and the San Antonio Spurs

It's hard to believe that it's been over thirteen years since LeBron James took his talents to South Beach to join the Miami Heat. In four short seasons, LeBron (along with Dwayne Wade and Chris Bosh) created the modern free-agency-built super team, became the biggest villains in professional sports, put together a 27-game winning streak, partook in an iconic version of the Harlem Shake, and won two NBA titles in four appearances in the Finals. And then, seemingly just as quickly as it materialized in the Summer of 2010, it was over. LeBron returned home to Cleveland.

Nearly a decade after he departed South Florida, LeBron James returns to Miami again, this time as a visitor in his sixth season with the Los Angeles Lakers. And as anyone who has closely followed the long — like, seriously long — career of LeBron James could've guessed, he had nothing but sincere praise for the organization that prides itself on “Culture” above everything else.

“The four years I was here, it was amazing. I loved everything about it. Loved this franchise, this franchise is top tier, it's one of the best franchises in the world,” LeBron James said at shoot around on Monday, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN. LeBron continued, rightfully including the Heat in the same breath as some of the most successful franchises in professional sports, including a team that the Heat faced in back-to-back seasons in the NBA Finals during James' time in Miami.

“Besides San Antonio, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots, I think those are the only franchises that you can say have the same stability as the Miami Heat,” James said (h/t Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press).

Again, this should not come as a surprise. LeBron James has a profound amount of respect for San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, shouted out Mike Tomlin on Twitter “just cause,” and has had friendly interactions with Tom Brady too. And even though things weren't always sunshine and rainbows with Pat Riley and Erik Spoelstra, those relationships seem to be mended and as good as ever now. Additionally, LeBron isn't wrong.

Since LeBron James the NBA in 2003 as an 18-year-old phenom with all of the hype in the world, the Heat, Spurs, Steelers, and Patriots have combined to make 22 appearances in the NBA Finals or Super Bowl.

Gregg Popovich has been the man in charge in San Antonio since LeBron was in middle school. And Erik Spoelstra started as a video coordinator in Miami, working his way up to head coach a little over a decade later, and along with Popovich, earning inclusion on the list of the NBA's top 15 coaches of all-time for the league's 75th Anniversary.

In Miami, as part of ‘Heat Culture,' the goal is to win a championship every year, which aligned with LeBron's mindset. “I came here for one reason and one reason only — to win championships. That was my only goal.”

The mission was accomplished, and as a result, one day after he's retired (and who the hell knows when that will be) LeBron James will have his #6 jersey retired in the arena that for four years, The King called home.