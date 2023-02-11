After surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for no.1 on the NBA all-time scoring list, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James couldn’t help but reflect on his journey in the NBA and how many people wanted him to “fail so badly.”

On Friday, LeBron took to his Instagram stories to share a post showing how people doubted his accomplishments and hated him throughout his career. The post included a video from his draft night noting that several fans called him “overrated.” Another clip featured his then Cavs teammates casting doubt that he’d be as impactful as many say he would be.

Sure enough, James have proven them all wrong as he has been dominating the NBA for two decades now. He is the scoring king in the NBA, and it’s unlikely anyone will take that crown from him any time soon considering he’s not done adding to his record.

With that said, James made sure to fire back at his haters and rub his accolades in their face.

“The odds and doubters wanted me to fail so badly! Thank goodness I never listened to them. Laser locked in!” James wrote on Instagram.

LeBron James is undoubtedly one of the most scrutinized players of all time, but not because he plays badly. Rather, because of his sustained dominance, many couldn’t stop themselves from looking for all kinds of fault just to discredit what he has achieved.

Lakers star LeBron James has a message for his doubters 👀 "The odds and doubters wanted me to fail so badly! Thank goodness I never listened to them. Laser locked in!" 🫡👑 pic.twitter.com/Da5QIyYTQi — Kit Guinhawa (@BeatKit22) February 11, 2023

The Lakers forward certainly deserves all the recognition he’s getting now, and regardless what others say, he has already cemented his legacy as one of the best to ever do it.