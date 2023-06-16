Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is not taking the disrespect from all his haters, the Denver Nuggets and Michael Malone.

LeBron hasn't involved himself that much in the NBA in recent weeks after the Lakers' playoff exit, opting to focus on his personal life and other ventures instead. However, he was still on the headlines a lot of time. Recently, he made a lot of buzz after Nuggets head coach Michael Malone trolled and talked trash to him.

For those who missed it, Malone mocked James for hinting about his potential retirement after the Nuggets swept the Lakers in the Western Conference Finals. It was clear the Denver tactician took offense to the fact that LeBron tried to keep the narrative about him, taking away the focus from his team and their historic NBA Finals achievement.

During an appearance at the Pat MacAfee Show, Malone joked that he's retiring as well, an obvious shot at LeBron.

🚨BREAKING NEWS FROM COACH MICHAEL MALONE🚨 pic.twitter.com/orEC79C62y — Swipa (@SwipaCam) June 15, 2023

Now just a day after Michael Malone said those remarks, LeBron James took to Instagram to fire back at all the haters criticizing or talking about him. While he didn't really mention anyone–and it's hard to be sure who he's pertaining to considering the number of detractors and critics he has–many can't help but assume he's talking about the Nuggets coach.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“In Europe for the last past few weeks minding my business and I hear I’m on your mind that much huh??? I mean I guess I see why. But Wave the flag on these lames!! Please make being player cool again cause the lame machine is at an all-time high. Enjoy your light but just know I’m the SUN. I stay on forever!” James wrote along with a photo of him waving the flag to kick off Le Mans in France.

Did LeBron just call Malone and the Nuggets “lames”? Who knows, but he's clearly not happy with all the talks about him.

It's hard to blame James, however. Malone has been dissing the Lakers since the NBA Finals, even reminding them of the sweep they just did.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 👑 (@kingjames)

At the end of the day, though, the Nuggets are the NBA champions and have all the bragging rights in the world. James is just hoping they keep his name out of it.