As it turns out, LeBron James has been playing through a significant foot injury for quite some time now. According to reports, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar has been “severely struggling” with the foot problem, and it could be an issue for him for the remainder of the season. James sat out his second straight game on Saturday against the Golden State Warriors, and at this point, it remains to be seen when he will be able to return to action.

The good news for Lakers fans everywhere is that there appears to be no structural damage on LeBron’s foot. Team general manager Rob Pelinka revealed the results of the tests on James’ foot, and it sounds like the newly-crowned all-time NBA scoring champion is going to be fine:

“LeBron did have some imaging on his foot injury, and we’re grateful that things came back clean and good,” Pelinka said, Janie Mccauley of Toronto Star.

Despite the optimistic update, however, the reality for the Lakers is that it remains unclear when James will be able to come back. There has been some talk of LA potentially shutting him down through the All-Star break, but head coach Darvin Ham said that LeBron himself wouldn’t allow it.

LA made a flurry of moves to significantly improve their squad ahead of the second half of the season but it goes without saying that they still need LeBron James back as soon as possible. Entering Saturday’s game against the Warriors, the Lakers are still 13th in the NBA with a 25-31 record.