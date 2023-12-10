Lakers star LeBron James had an instant five-word reaction on his way to the locker room after winning the NBA In-Season Tournament

The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Indiana Pacers 123-109 on Saturday to win the inaugural NBA In-Season tournament championship.

Despite Anthony Davis scoring 41 points and grabbing 20 rebounds against the Pacers, Lakers star LeBron James led the way for his team on the way to the championship, being named tournament MVP.

After securing the championship, James had this instant 5-word reaction as he headed to the locker room:

"We got it done baby!" LeBron and the Lakers are feeling it heading into the locker room after they snagged the NBA Cup 🔥 (via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/sC8J8SSYZf — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 10, 2023

“We got it done, baby!” exclaimed James.

LeBron also shared his excitement over the win on the court:

"We made history. Any time you're on the right side of history, you take it… First In-Season Tournament belongs to the Los Angeles Lakers. That will never ever be topped. Ever." —LeBron James 🏆 (via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/5qpOUMCL9D — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 10, 2023

Said James, “We made history. Any time you're on the right side of history, you take it… First In-Season Tournament belongs to the Los Angeles Lakers. That will never ever be topped. Ever.”

On Saturday, James proved to everyone that nothing can stop him from winning after dominating against the Pacers, 123-109. He finished with 24 points, 11 rebounds and four assists.

The Lakers, one of the league's worst 3-point shooting teams, didn't make a 3-pointer until Taurean Prince hit one from the corner late in the third quarter. Instead, the Lakers dominated the Pacers inside, posting a whopping 86 points in the paint, paced by Davis' 41.

They also used their size and length on the perimeter to constantly hound Tyrese Haliburton. Haliburton, the emerging star of the NBA In-Season tournament, finished with 20 points and 11 assists but couldn't match the impact he has had previous tournament games.

The Lakers' players now leave Las Vegas $500,000 richer, the prize given to each player for being the top team. Lakers players on two-way contracts earn a half share of $250,000.

But more importantly, the Lakers now have a blueprint for how they may look in the playoffs this season.