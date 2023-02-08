LeBron James’ wife and three kids shared a heartfelt message for the Los Angeles Lakers’ superstar after he passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s most prolific scorer on Tuesday night.

On his 36th point of the night, and 38,388th of his career, the 38-year-old became the NBA’s all-time scoring leader. He broke the record on a sick fadeaway jumper in the 3rd quarter of the Lakers’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“I am here to congratulate you on becoming the NBA’s all-time leading scorer,” wife Savannah James said. “I am so proud of you, I witness day in and day out the hard work, the sacrifice, and the professionalism that you put into this game every single day. I know how hard you work, I know that this was not something that you set out to do, but you’ve done it.”

LeBron’s family were in attendance to celebrate with him after he broke the incredible record at Crypto.com arena.

“You should congratulate yourself, you should celebrate yourself, you deserve all the flowers, you deserve all the respect, and I just want to tell you how proud of you I am,” Savannah continued. “It couldn’t have happened to a better, more dedicated to the game person. Congratulations again, I love you.”

“Congratulations, dad, proud of you for all the work you’ve done and love you so much,” Bronny James included.

“Congratulations dad, surpassing Kareem for all-time scoring,” Bryce James echoed. “So proud of you, I love you, keep it up.”

And the cutest was saved for last, with LeBron’s daughter Zhuri James: “Congratulations daddy for being the all-time scorer in the NBA. I love you.”

It was a special night including a heartfelt message from LeBron James’ family, but the Lakers were unable to pull out the win in the contest, losing 133-130 to the Thunder.