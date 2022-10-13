Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is without a doubt one of the best to ever do it. Perhaps one of the most underrated aspects of his game is his ability to defend his opponents at an elite level. Apparently, this skill also applies to his relationship with his loving wife, Savannah.

LeBron recently took a jab at his better half on social media by posting a hilarious video of a man being slapped around by his partner. The guy impressively blocked off every single swipe, though, and King James was clearly impressed (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

“I swear that’s me with Vannah,” LeBron wrote in his tweet along with a series of ROFL emojis.

LeBron James stays on lockdown defense on and off the court 😅 (via @TheFigen_) pic.twitter.com/wbGDeDRNJz — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 12, 2022

That’s hilarious — both the video and LeBron’s comment. It takes a lot of practice for this dude to be able to exhibit this level of reflexes against his partner’s relentless slapping. Apparently, LeBron has a shared experience with this fellow.

The Lakers star is coming from a place of love here, though. It’s an endearing and totally innocent comment about his wife. Nevertheless, he did expose Savannah’s “violent” tendencies. LeBron James did it in the most loving way possible, though. Still, he’s likely going to be on the receiving end of a few more smacks for his revelation here.

All jokes aside, though, LeBron and Savannah are one of the most captivating couples in the entire NBA. It’s commendable that they’ve stayed strong together over the past couple of decades, and it’s a testament to the both of them and their devotion not only to each other but to their family as well.