LeBron James recently addressed rumors surrounding his decision to join the Los Angeles Lakers, directly dismissing speculation that his move was influenced by how the franchise handled the late Kobe Bryant during the final stages of his career. Reports had suggested that the Lakers’ treatment of Bryant in his later years factored into James’ decision to sign with the team in 2018.

In response to an ESPN report by Ramona Shelburne, James took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to set the record straight. “I came to the Lakers cause I wanted to help Jeanie win championships, bring that Spark back to the Lakers and see my family blossom in SoCal. Why would I make a decision on how someone else is treated. Mama always said ‘Stay out of grown folks business,’” James wrote, making it clear that his decision was driven by his desire to restore the Lakers’ championship pedigree and to settle his family in Southern California.

LeBron James continues to defy ‘father time' while cementing his Lakers' legacy

James’ impact on the Lakers has been evident since his arrival. Despite being well into the latter stages of his illustrious career, the 39-year-old forward has shown little sign of slowing down. In the 2023-24 season, he played 71 games and posted averages of 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. His continued excellence earned him his 20th All-Star selection and a spot on the All-NBA Third Team, further solidifying his status as one of the league’s top performers.

Though some initially questioned whether James’ move to the Lakers would yield another championship run, he has proven his doubters wrong, leading the team to an NBA title in 2020 — his fourth overall and the Los Angeles Lakers' first in a decade.

Now approaching 40, LeBron James recently signed a new deal with the Lakers, signaling his intent to finish his career with the storied franchise. As he embarks on his 22nd NBA season, his focus remains on delivering more championships to Los Angeles, as he continues to defy expectations and extend his legacy.