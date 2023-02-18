Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James couldn’t hide his delight after seeing his former Miami Heat teammate Dwyane Wade make it as a finalist for the 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame class.

Wade was named as one of the 12 finalists for the 2023 HOF class on Friday, joining the likes of Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Parker, Gregg Popovich and Pau Gasol. After hearing the beautiful news, James quickly took to his Instagram stories to share his joy that his good friend is one step closer to being immortalized.

James also made sure to show his love to Dirk Nowitzki and Gregg Popovich in the process:

It’s no surprise why LeBron James is ecstatic to see Dwyane Wade get the honor. Even before they became teammates on the Heat, they have shared a great bond and have always been close after entering the NBA in the same year.

🚨 Want A FREE Photoshop With You And Your GOAT Player?
RECOMMENDED
LeBron James, Dirk Nowitzki, Lakers, Mavs

Mavs icon Dirk Nowitzki’s Hall of Fame call gets ‘coldest’ reaction from LeBron James

Angelo Guinhawa ·

LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, NBA All-Star game, NBA All-Star draft, NBA All-Star mock draft

NBA All-Star Game 2023 Mock Draft: Team Giannis vs. Team LeBron roster picks

Jedd Pagaduan ·

Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks

Lakers’ LeBron James speaks out on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s GOAT-level praise

Angelo Guinhawa ·

While it remains to be seen who will be officially inducted into the 2023 Hall of Fame, there’s surely no doubt in LeBron’s mind that Wade will make it. The NBA legend has the accolades and impact to the game that warrants a Hall of Fame call, and there are only a few players and coaches who had a similarly strong legacy or better than Wade’s.

The official announcement for the Hall of Fame inductees will be announced in the NCAA Men’s Final four, so the wait shouldn’t really be that long.