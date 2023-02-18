Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James couldn’t hide his delight after seeing his former Miami Heat teammate Dwyane Wade make it as a finalist for the 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame class.

Wade was named as one of the 12 finalists for the 2023 HOF class on Friday, joining the likes of Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Parker, Gregg Popovich and Pau Gasol. After hearing the beautiful news, James quickly took to his Instagram stories to share his joy that his good friend is one step closer to being immortalized.

James also made sure to show his love to Dirk Nowitzki and Gregg Popovich in the process:

LeBron James showing love to #Mavs Dirk Nowitzki, #Heat Dwyane Wade and #Spurs Gregg Popovich after the three were named as finalists for the 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame. pic.twitter.com/nXQtyWMqcg — Kit Guinhawa (@BeatKit22) February 18, 2023

It’s no surprise why LeBron James is ecstatic to see Dwyane Wade get the honor. Even before they became teammates on the Heat, they have shared a great bond and have always been close after entering the NBA in the same year.

While it remains to be seen who will be officially inducted into the 2023 Hall of Fame, there’s surely no doubt in LeBron’s mind that Wade will make it. The NBA legend has the accolades and impact to the game that warrants a Hall of Fame call, and there are only a few players and coaches who had a similarly strong legacy or better than Wade’s.

The official announcement for the Hall of Fame inductees will be announced in the NCAA Men’s Final four, so the wait shouldn’t really be that long.