To no one’s surprise, NBA legends Dirk Nowitzki and Dwyane Wade have been named among the finalists for the 2023 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. The two, who had some of the best Finals battle in league history, join an elite class featuring plenty of big names.

Aside from Nowitzki and Wade, San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich and team icon Tony Parker, as well as Los Angeles Lakers great Pau Gasol have been named as finalists for the 2023 HOF class.

There’s no doubt that all five deserve to be Hall of Famers, and it’s hard not to see them making it considering what they have accomplished over the years. In the case of Dirk Nowitzki, the Dallas Mavericks legend had a big role in making the game more global. As for Dwyane Wade, he is a three-time NBA champion and one-time Finals MVP who inspired countless athletes to pursue the game they love.

And is there anyone who will question the credentials of Gregg Popovich? Or Tony Parker for that matter? Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili are already in the Hall of Fame, and it’s only fitting to see Pop and TP join them as well.

Pau Gasol, for his part, had as much impact in popularizing the game all over the world just like Dirk Nowitzki. He is a true ambassador of the game, and he’ll always be considered one of the greatest European players to ever step foot on the NBA hard court.

All finalists will need 18 of 24 votes from the Honors committee to get inducted into the 2023 Hall of Fame class, with the results set to be announced during the NCAA Men’s Final Four, per The Athletic. With that said, the wait won’t be too long to see these legends make it to the Hall of Fame.