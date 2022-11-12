Published November 12, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James just gave hoops fans another reason to be excited about Bronny James’ senior season at Sierra Canyon.

SLAM HS Hoops shared a video of Bronny effortlessly jumping for a windmill dunk. The account noted that “Bronny’s senior season about to be a movie,” to which LeBron replied “A REAL LIFE [MOVIE].”

A REAL LIFE 🎥 https://t.co/x67y91ftxd — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 11, 2022

LeBron James’ eldest son has certainly shown significant improvements over the last few years, and by the looks of it, he’s ready to take his game to the next level.

Last June, Bronny fell in the national rankings for the 2023 class and was listed at no. 60. Five months later, however, he has returned to his usual rank and is currently at no. 34, per ESPN.

It remains to be seen if Bronny can further improve his rankings, but it is clear he has the right support system behind him to make that possible. Besides, not only is his dad there to bring more attention to him and show the world his improvements, but the Lakers superstar is also doing his best to help train and guide him to reach his full potential.

Sure enough, plenty of eyes will be on Bronny as he navigates a crucial senior season. If he succeeds, though, he’ll get one step closer to fulfilling his NBA dream and the chance to play with his dad before LeBron calls it a career.