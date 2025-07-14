A former Atlanta Falcons quarterback great is lobbying for Hall of Fame inclusion, while a current Falcons signal-caller might like to be elsewhere. Also, the current starter set a lofty goal for the 2025 season.

Michael Penix Jr. seems fixated on getting the Falcons into the playoff mix, according to the Falcons’ YouTube page via nfl.com.

“Postseason. Gotta get to the postseason,” Penix said. “(Falcons fans) get rocking when we're winning, so definitely want to get back to that. Winning football games, so we can have the city turnt.”

Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. shooting for the stars

Penix took over as the Falcons’ starter late in the 2024 season. This year, he’s the man, front and center. And last year’s experience should help, he said.

“It was a lot of, like, mental stuff that you take away from it,” Penix said. “Obviously, you can't be in the game. But sitting on the sideline, playing the game in my head as best (as) I can. Because obviously you can't simulate the pressure and stuff like that. Just things like who I would throw it to in those situations. It just gave me a lot of confidence going in whenever I got in.”

Penix made three starts and finished the year with 775 yards passing. His three touchdown tosses matched his three interceptions.

If the Falcons are going to make the playoffs, Penix will likely need to be a leader.

“Definition is just influence,” Penix said when asked to describe his leadership style. “I'm not always that big, vocal guy. But I'm going to understand my players. I want to get to know my teammates. Because once you get to know them, now you know how to lead those guys.”

And he said it’s a basic game on the field.

“It's still just football,” Penix said. “That's the biggest thing. Once you get on the field, it's still football. Throw it to your team. Don't throw it to the other team.”

It may not help Penix’s cause that Cousins isn’t happy as the backup, according to espn.com. Cousins said he felt the Falcons weren’t open about their draft plans when they signed him.

“Certainly, if I had the information around free agency, it certainly would've affected my decision,” Cousins said during an episode of the Netflix series, Quarterback. “I had no reason to leave Minnesota with how much we loved it there if both teams are going to be drafting a quarterback high. But I've also learned in 12 years in this league that you're not entitled to anything. It's all about being able to earn your spot and prove yourself.”