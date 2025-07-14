A former Atlanta Falcons quarterback great is lobbying for Hall of Fame inclusion, while a current Falcons signal-caller might like to be elsewhere. Also, the current starter set a lofty goal for the 2025 season.

Michael Penix Jr. seems fixated on getting the Falcons into the playoff mix, according to the Falcons’ YouTube page via nfl.com.

“Postseason. Gotta get to the postseason,” Penix said. “(Falcons fans) get rocking when we're winning, so definitely want to get back to that. Winning football games, so we can have the city turnt.”

Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. shooting for the stars

Penix took over as the Falcons’ starter late in the 2024 season. This year, he’s the man, front and center. And last year’s experience should help, he said.

“It was a lot of, like, mental stuff that you take away from it,” Penix said. “Obviously, you can't be in the game. But sitting on the sideline, playing the game in my head as best (as) I can. Because obviously you can't simulate the pressure and stuff like that. Just things like who I would throw it to in those situations. It just gave me a lot of confidence going in whenever I got in.”

Penix made three starts and finished the year with 775 yards passing. His three touchdown tosses matched his three interceptions.

Article Continues Below

If the Falcons are going to make the playoffs, Penix will likely need to be a leader.

“Definition is just influence,” Penix said when asked to describe his leadership style. “I'm not always that big, vocal guy. But I'm going to understand my players. I want to get to know my teammates. Because once you get to know them, now you know how to lead those guys.”

And he said it’s a basic game on the field.

“It's still just football,” Penix said. “That's the biggest thing. Once you get on the field, it's still football. Throw it to your team. Don't throw it to the other team.”

It may not help Penix’s cause that Cousins isn’t happy as the backup, according to espn.com. Cousins said he felt the Falcons weren’t open about their draft plans when they signed him.

“Certainly, if I had the information around free agency, it certainly would've affected my decision,” Cousins said during an episode of the Netflix series, Quarterback. “I had no reason to leave Minnesota with how much we loved it there if both teams are going to be drafting a quarterback high. But I've also learned in 12 years in this league that you're not entitled to anything. It's all about being able to earn your spot and prove yourself.”

More Atlanta Falcons News
New England Patriots middle linebacker Dont'a Hightower (54) hits Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) who fumbles the ball in the fourth quarter during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium
Matt Ryan offers 5 word pitch on Hall of Fame worthinessRandall Barnes ·
Former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) on the sideline before being inducted in the team’s ring of honor at halftime of a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Matt Ryan defends Falcons stance on Kirk Cousins decisionJaren Kawada ·
Bijan Robinson in the middle - Two mystery players around him - Atlanta Falcons logo in the background
2 sneaky Atlanta Falcons trade candidates entering 2025 training campEnzo Flojo ·
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) and quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) run on the field before a game against the New York Giants at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Kirk Cousins calls out Falcons for ‘misleading’ him with Michael Penix Jr. pickBen Strauss ·
image thumbnail
3 way-too-early 2026 NFL Draft prospects Atlanta Falcons must monitorGarrett Kerman ·
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (8) gets yards after the catch as Minnesota Vikings linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (54) attempts to make the tackle during the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium.
NFL rumors: Kyle Pitts trade an option for Dolphins after Steelers tradeBen Strauss ·