A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers kick off their playoff run on Sunday in a tasty Game 1 encounter against the Memphis Grizzlies. LA comes into the series as the slight underdogs against Ja Morant and the No. 2 seed Grizzlies, but at the end of the day, you just know that LeBron and Co. aren’t going to pay much attention to the odds.

The Lakers have already submitted their injury report ahead of their series opener and in a rather telling move, LeBron James has once again been included in the report. LA fans need not worry, though, as we all know that the NBA’s all-time leading scorer is going to be in the lineup come Sunday.

LeBron James injury status vs. Grizzlies

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Officially, the Lakers have listed LeBron as probable to play with a right foot injury. Unofficially, there’s just no way James is sitting out. This is despite the fact that he has been dealing with this same issue in his foot for quite some time now. It is also the same injury that kept him sidelined for an extended period for the Lakers during the final stretch of the regular season.

It is worth noting that LeBron has been on the injury report for pretty much the entire year for the Lakers. It now appears that this is going to be the case for the four-time league MVP the rest of the way. At this point, it wouldn’t be a surprise if LA ends up listing James on the injury report for every single playoff game.