As expected, there’s already a lot of buzz surrounding the first-round NBA Playoffs series between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies. Despite being the No. 7 seed that is going up against a Grizzlies side that has been dominant for virtually the entire season, LA still has some pretty good odds to come out of this series.

The pundits have given their respective views on this captivating matchup, and generally speaking, the predictions have been a mixed bag. If you ask Stephen A Smith, however, he appears to be giving the edge to the Grizzlies, particularly because of Ja Morant.

Stephen A was asked who he would trust more to perform in this upcoming series between Ja and Lakers big man Anthony Davis, and the outspoken ESPN announcer had a pretty savage response:

“Ja Morant,” Smith said on a recent episode of ESPN’s First Take. “I mean, is that a trick question? Of course, it’s Ja Morant. That’s exactly who I expect to ball out more so.”

.@stephenasmith says he trusts Ja Morant MORE than Anthony Davis in the Grizzlies-Lakers series 👀 pic.twitter.com/PLGuWRIoj9 — First Take (@FirstTake) April 14, 2023

Smith then went on to acknowledge that he expects a big series from the Lakers big man, especially considering how Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke both won’t be available for Memphis. Nevertheless, Stephen A remains adamant that it’s going to be Ja Morant who will have a bigger impact on this series over AD:

“I’m not saying that Anthony Davis is not gonna have a big-time series,” Smith continued. “… But if it’s Anthony Davis or Ja Morant, I’mma pick Ja Morant.”

To be fair, Smith is taking LeBron James over anybody else in terms of impacting this series. Nevertheless, Anthony Davis is not going to like Stephen A’s Ja Morant truth bomb here.