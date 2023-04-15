A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

It’s that time of year again. The Los Angeles Lakers are preparing for what they’re hoping will be another deep run in the playoffs, and for his part, LeBron James has activated Zero Dark Thirty mode already.

For those that require context, that’s when the NBA’s all-time leading scorer drowns out all the noise to focus on the task at hand. It usually involves LeBron going completely dark on social media so as to eliminate any and all distractions.

For Lakers second-year guard Austin Reaves, it’s not only a chance for him to get his first taste of NBA Playoffs action. The 24-year-old also gets an opportunity to witness first-hand LeBron’s legendary postseason mode:

“From what I heard talking to [assistant coach Phil Handy], he always locks in just a little bit more (in the playoffs),” Reaves said of LeBron. “Obviously he’s always locked in, but it was just like even statistical stuff we were talking through yesterday as a group. He’s one of the best pros when it comes to being ready for every game.”

"Last couple of days have been really nice. We've gotten together as a team… really locked in and studied all the film." Austin Reaves on the #Lakers reseting to prepare for the first round. pic.twitter.com/bACtjVP0RV — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) April 15, 2023

Reaves also noted how important the past few days have been for the Lakers in terms of preparing themselves for their first-round series against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies. By winning their Play-In Game against the Minnesota Timberwolves last Tuesday, LeBron and Co. gave themselves a few more days rest before kicking off their series against the Grizzlies on Sunday.

At this point, Austin Reaves and the rest of the squad will want to follow LeBron’s lead heading into the postseason.