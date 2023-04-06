A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered a tough loss on Wednesday against their cross-town rivals, the Los Angeles Clippers. LeBron James and Co. have another big game coming up on Friday as they look to bounce back against a surging Phoenix Suns side. At this point, however, LeBron has once again popped up on the injury report and could be in danger of missing this key matchup against Kevin Durant and the Suns.

LeBron James injury status vs. Suns

As has been the case for James over the last several games, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer has once again been listed as questionable to play on Friday. It’s the same right foot injury that has LeBron in danger of being sidelined against the Suns, but looking at the trend these past few games, the general expectation is that he should be good to go for Friday’s matchup.

It is also worth noting that the Lakers are still chasing a Top 6 finish in the West in order to avoid the Play-In tournament. At the moment, they are just one game behind the Golden State Warriors and the Clippers, who have an identical 42-38 record. Interestingly enough, the Lakers still have a shot at finishing fifth in the conference, which would pit them against the Suns in the opening round of the playoffs.

In other injury news, Anthony Davis is questionable for Friday’s game as well, while D’Angelo Russell is considered probable to play. Given how much is at stake for LA, it is likely that all three stars will be good to go on Friday against the Suns.