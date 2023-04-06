Tomer Azarly is in his seventh season as the LA Clippers beat writer for ClutchPoints. From the Lob City era to the Kawhi Leonard-Paul George era, he brings you everything you need to know about the Clippers. In his off time, Tomer likes to play basketball, video games, and draw. You can follow his Twitter for all Clippers content below:

LOS ANGELES – With three days off and one intense practice heading into what was called the biggest game of the year, a lot was expected from Wednesday night’s Clippers-Lakers showdown. Well, unless you’re Kawhi Leonard.

The Clippers defeated LeBron James and the Lakers for the fourth and final time this season, finishing the season 4-0 against them this season. It was the Clippers’ 11th consecutive win over the Lakers and 36th win in the last 43 games.

Kawhi Leonard finished with 25 points, seven rebounds, and four assists in 43 minutes of action. Leonard played the entire second half and the final 31 minutes of the game. Norman Powell finished with a season-high 27 points to go along with four assists and two steals.

“We came out with energy early,” Kawhi Leonard said after the Clippers win. “We were able to secure a win being up 15, 20 points early. That’s always big in the NBA. If you’re up early, it’s always a comeback in this day of age with the three-point shot. I’ve seen that we just kept our foot on the pedal and we’re able to secure a win and keep our lead throughout the whole game.”

Ever since the Clippers’ back-to-back losses against the Grizzlies and Pelicans this past weekend, Wednesday’s matchup with the Lakers had been dubbed the biggest matchup in recent memory between the two teams because of what was on the line. Both teams entered the game with a 41-38 record; the winner would be in the driver’s seat to secure a top six seed while the loser would have their work cut out for them just to avoid the play-in tournament.

During Tuesday’s practice, head coach Tyronn Lue as well as Norman Powell and Ivica Zubac called the game a ‘must-win game’ and ‘the biggest game of the season,’ so it was no surprise to see them come out the way they did: leading by double digits two minutes into the game.

The playoff intensity crowd featured both Lakers and Clippers fans, and even included former NBA head coach Ime Udoka. If there was any question as to how big this game was, the 7PM PST tipoff, which usually causes a lot of fans to be late, didn’t deter fans from arriving on time and amped up.

If you ask Kawhi Leonard, however, it was just another game.

“Is this the most meaningful game you’ve played against the Lakers since you’ve gotten here?” Ramona Shelburne of ESPN asked Leonard postgame.

“I didn’t feel that way,” Leonard responded.

“With everything at stake, you didn’t—” Shelburne followed up before being cut off by Leonard.

“I didn’t feel that way.”

Well okay then!

Kawhi Leonard may not admit it or honestly may not feel that way because of his even-keeled nature, but this was a massive game for the Clippers and one they absolutely needed to have. With the absence of Paul George, the Clippers could definitely use the extra week to rest and not have to worry about potential play-in games.

With the win, the Clippers improved to 42-38, securing their 12th consecutive winning season. It also bumped them up to the fifth seed and into a full control of the head-to-head tiebreaker with the Golden State Warriors due to holding a better division record.

Up next for Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers are the Portland Trail Blazers, who are resting everybody and are actively pursuing losses. LeBron James and the Lakers will have a few days off before facing the Phoenix Suns on Friday.