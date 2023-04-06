The Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Los Angeles Clippers by the score of 125-118 on Wednesday, and LeBron James admitted that it was a tough game due to it being the second game of a back-to-back.

“It’s one of the toughest games we’ve had this year,” LeBron James said, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN. “Coming off the road trip and getting back late last night, after an overtime game … this was one of those scheduling conflicts in the season and definitely got the best of us tonight.”

James scored 33 points in 35 minutes in the loss to the Clippers. This is the night after he scored 37 in an overtime win on the road against the Utah Jazz, including the game-winning shot. The game with the Clippers had big implications on the Western Conference playoff picture.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The loss drops the Lakers to 41-39, one game back of the Clippers and Golden State Warriors. The Lakers are currently in the seventh spot in the Western Conference standings, tied with the New Orleans Pelicans. As of now, the Lakers would be in the play-in tournament, and have two games remaining against the Phoenix Suns and the Jazz, both home games. Both the Clippers and the Warriors have two games remaining as well, and the Lakers hope one of them lose both of their games so they can leapfrog them into the top six in the Western Conference standings.

The remaining two games are big for the Lakers, and they could be the difference in facing a team like the Denver Nuggets or Memphis Grizzlies, and facing the Sacramento Kings in the first round of the playoffs.