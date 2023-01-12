The Los Angeles Lakers struggled mightily without LeBron James in the mix during their matchup against the Denver Nuggets on Monday night. With their talisman sidelined, it came as no surprise that the shorthanded Lakers fell to Nikola Jokic and Co., 122-109.

The good news for the Lakers is that LeBron’s time off seems like it’s going to end at just one game. With LA slated to take on Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in a marquee matchup on Thursday, it now appears as though James should be back in the lineup as usual.

Lakers beat writer Dan Woike of the LA Times reports that LeBron James has officially been tagged as probable for Thursday’s matchup. He sat out the Nuggets game with soreness in his left ankle, but it seems that the four-time NBA champ has recovered enough to be able to suit up against the Mavs. LeBron has played through the questionable tag multiple times this season, so the probable designation bodes well for his chances to take the floor on Thursday.

It is also worth noting that Patrick Beverley has been listed as questionable with right hip soreness, while Troy Brown is probable. Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves, and Lonnie Walker IV are all still out of commission.

For their part, the Mavs will also enter Thursday’s clash shorthanded with Dorian Finney-Smith, Maxi Kleber, and Josh Green all sidelined. Dwight Powell is also questionable with a right hip contusion. Luka Doncic is going to be good to go, though, so you can be sure that it’s going to be a good matchup to watch.