LeBron James has been doing much of the heavy lifting for the Los Angeles Lakers of late. He had to put in a few extra minutes on Thursday too, as LA fell to Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in a double-overtime thriller. As such, it comes as no surprise that LeBron has once again popped up on the injury report for the Lakers as they take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday night.

LeBron James injury status vs. Sixers

The good news for the Lakers is that James is probable to play on Sunday. He is still dealing with ankle soreness, but the fact that he’s been given this designation means that he should be good to go against the Sixers. At this point, having LeBron on the injury list feels like a mere formality for LA.

Patrick Beverley is still questionable to play with a non-COVID illness, and it’s likely that he will be sidelined again along with Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves, and Lonnie Walker. The Lakers are dealing with a real injury crisis right now, which is why it isn’t surprising that they recently worked out DeMarcus Cousins and Meyers Leonard as potential new additions to the squads.

The Sixers, on the other hand, have yet to submit their injury report as of writing. However, it is worth noting that they will be playing on a second night of a back-to-back set (they face the Utah Jazz at home on Saturday), and they will be traveling to LA too.