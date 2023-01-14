The Los Angeles Lakers could be signing a new player to their squad in the near future. It’s not going to be the landscape-shifting addition that so many fans have been clamoring for, though, as the Lakers seem to be looking for a steady frontcourt player that can help them with their current injury situation.

It was reported on Friday that LA worked out a couple of veteran big men that have been out of the NBA for quite some time. This came in the form of former four-time All-Star DeMarcus Cousins and Meyers Leonard. Lakers head coach Darvin Ham has now spoken out about the recent workouts, but the first-year shot-caller did not provide any details on LA’s current plans for the two centers:

“It went great,” Ham said. “We worked out Meyers Leonard and DeMarcus. They both looked great. Whether or not we are able to do something with them is a different story. We’re constantly trying to kick the tires on different scenarios, but the first order of business is to get our guys healthy. But definitely, we appreciate them for coming in. They both looked great.

Darvin Ham on the Lakers working out Meyers Leonard and DeMarcus Cousins on Friday pic.twitter.com/m7MxLNLJVi — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 14, 2023

Coach Ham isn’t giving us anything here. In fact, he even hinted that it’s possible that the Lakers opt not to sign either of these two. As he said, the most important thing for LA right now is to get their own players back to full strength. He did not name any names, but it is clear that the first man in mind has to be Anthony Davis. The Lakers can make all the moves they want, but at the end of the day, their success will rely heavily on AD’s return to action.