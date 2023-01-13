LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers lost a thriller against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 119-115 in double overtime on Thursday night. James and the Lakers were doomed by Doncic’s late-game heroics, as the Mavs star forced overtime with a clutch three over Lakers guard Dennis Schroder. The shot left LeBron James and the Lakers impressed- but not surprised by Luka Doncic.

Here’s what James had to say about the Luka magic, per Eurohoops.

“Big-time players make big-time shots. It’s that simple.”

That’s an apt summation of Luka Doncic’s clutch night by LeBron James. It’s simply what the Mavs star did- and has been doing throughout his young career.

Consider that Doncic, the league’s leading scorer and a candidate to win the MVP award, has made 10 game-tying or go-ahead three pointers in the final minute of fourth quarters and overtime in his career, per ESPN Stats and Information.

It’s no wonder that LeBron James has such a simple explanation for the Mavs star’s effort against the Lakers.

After all, James himself has had plenty of clutch moments late in games in his career.

Who would be able to recognize such a skill in other players better than the Lakers superstar?

Especially when that other player, Doncic, appeared to out-duel James, who had a fine statistical night but fell short in the overtime period, in his own building.

Clearly, LeBron James knows what to expect every time he takes the court against Doncic and the Mavs.

A big-time player who is going to make big-time shots.