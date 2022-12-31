By David Yapkowitz · 2 min read

LeBron James celebrated his 38th birthday on Friday in a big way. As the Los Angeles Lakers continued their road trip against the Atlanta Hawks, James went for 47 points, ten rebounds and nine assists in a Lakers win. Those numbers made him only the second 38-year-old to put up at least 45 points, ten rebounds and five assists in a game since Michael Jordan reached those marks as a member of the Washington Wizards as per the Twitter page StatMuse.

38 year olds to record a 45/10/5 game: pic.twitter.com/2XV8NCZGzi — StatMuse (@statmuse) December 31, 2022

In addition, LeBron James became the third player of at least 38-years-old to put up 47+ points in a game. Jamal Crawford was the first with his 51 point effort at age 39 and Michael Jordan was the second with his 38 point game at age 38.

Although for most players that reach age 38 they would be in the twilight of their careers, James has shown no signs of his play leveling off anytime soon. Coming into the Hawks game, he was putting up 27.8 points per game, 8.1 rebounds and 6.6 assists while shooting 49.8 percent from the field. His three-point shooting has taken a bit of hit though at 29.7 percent. He hasn’t shot that low from three since his rookie year.

James has also been named an All-Star in every season but his rookie year. It’s been a tough season for the Lakers though. Before the Hawks game, the Lakers had lost five of their last six games. The win improved them to 15-21 and even so they still have some ground to make up if they want to have a shot at the play-in tournament.