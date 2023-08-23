LeBron James will forever be linked to legend Kobe Bryant for the impact that the two have had on the NBA and the Los Angeles Lakers organization. With the NBA world celebrating and remembering Bryant on what would have been his 45th birthday, James took to Instagram to shout out his good friend.

LeBron James accompanies the birthday tribute post for Kobe Bryant with a short but sweet caption, including the infinity emoji and a snake emoji symbolizing Bryant's Mamba nickname. James joins much of the sports world in remembering Bryant on his birthday, a bittersweet celebration.

While Bryant was still alive, he and James had a very healthy rivalry, clearly friends off of the court but the greatest of competitors on the court. James has followed in Bryant's footsteps nicely with the Lakers, adding to both his own and the organization's legacy with an NBA Finals ring while becoming the NBA's All-Time Leading Scorer while wearing a Lakers uniform last season.

James will look to add to the iconic Lakers legacy that Bryant helped build in a season next year where Los Angeles will have championship aspirations. After making it to the Western Conference Finals in their most recent campaign, the Lakers and James will consider next season a failure if they don't bring home a championship with their improved roster.

Stay tuned for any more birthday tributes for Kobe Bryant alongside the one from LeBron James. On his 45th birthday, the entire world remembers the iconic Bryant for being an incredible basketball player and an even better human being.