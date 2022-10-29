The Los Angeles Lakers are in a real slump right about now. There’s just no two ways about it. They enter Friday’s matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves looking for their first win of the season. Currently at 0-4, LeBron James and Co. are undeniably facing some major issues right now.

Former Lakers stud Robert Horry has chimed in on the situation. According to the seven-time NBA champion, it’s all about shot selection for LA (h/t Larry Brown Sports)

“They’re right on the cusp of doing something crazy every possession,” Horry said. “Players think ‘every shot I take is a good shot.’ When you are losing like the Lakers, you gotta make sure every shot you take is a great shot. And that’s the difference in a lot of these teams.

“… They gotta take great shots. Right now, these guys are taking poor a– shots.”

He’s not wrong here. The Lakers are currently dead last in shooting percentage as a team. They rank all the way at 30th with a 41.6-percent shooting clip as a unit. The Houston Rockets, the Detroit Pistons, and even the winless Orlando Magic are shooting better than LA at this point.

In this light, to say that the Lakers are shooting bad shots would be a complete understatement. As Horry said, LA needs to be much, much better in this regard.

The silver lining here is that the season has just started. There’s still a lot of time for LeBron and the Lakers to turn things around. It’s clearly going to be a rough ride, though.