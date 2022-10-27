The Los Angeles Lakers are in shambles and LeBron James is not happy. At 0-4, this is the worst start in his career since The King’s rookie year with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

After another loss on Wednesday night, Bron took to social media on Thursday and posted a very cryptic message:

“How long will you be taken for granted?”, the caption read.

LeBron is balling out this season, averaging 25.3 points, 10 rebounds, and 7.8 assists. But, he’s not getting much help, as we all know. Anthony Davis is struggling to be consistent and he honestly looks like he’s playing hurt. Russell Westbrook is a nightmare and simply just needs a trade at this point, while the rest of the rotation is incapable of shooting threes.

Honestly, if the Lakers actually had some snipers around LeBron James, they’d be much better off. On the whole, their biggest weakness is the inability to make it rain from downtown, shooting 22.3% from deep. That’s 30th in the Association.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look to be getting any better either unless LA makes a move. This roster as constructed isn’t exactly a contender, but there is no excuse for being winless.

LeBron James is a proven winner and he’s clearly getting sick and tired of losing after the Lakers missed out on the play-in in 2021-22 despite his historic campaign at 37 years old.

That being said, James did just sign a two-year extension to remain in Southern California until 2025. While The King is hoping he can help this team turn things around, there is only so much he can possibly do. For what it’s worth, he can be traded by February 18th of 2023.