LeBron James is about to embark on his 21st season in the NBA, yet his hunger for winning is as high as it has ever been. No matter the circumstances, LeBron is always striving for more success and he's been the leader of the Los Angeles Lakers for the last several seasons.

From being with championship contending teams to missing the playoffs, James has seen it all in the league. The one constant is that he is always working with his team and teammates in order for them to reach their full potential, which is why it is safe to call him one of the best leaders in the NBA.

As a matter of fact, this is exactly what NBA general managers are calling him, as LeBron was recently named the league's best leader in NBA.com's 2023-24 NBA GM Survey. James received 27 percent of the vote, barely beating out Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry, who received 23 percent of the vote, for this distinction.

Despite the notion that he may not be the most beloved player in league history, there is no denying that James is one of the greatest basketball players of all-time. He recently surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for first on the NBA's all-time scoring list and he is just one of two players to have won four NBA Finals MVP awards, Michael Jordan obviously leading the pack with his six Finals MVPs in six Finals appearances.

Through thick and thin, LeBron has led his team to the NBA Finals, even if they were not the most talented team in the league or conference. He was responsible for getting the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Finals in four consecutive seasons from 2015-2018 and James recently helped the Lakers capture their 18th championship in 2020.

Just last season, King James led the Lakers to the Western Conference Finals, where they ultimately got swept by the Denver Nuggets, who went on to win the 2023 NBA Finals.

At 38 years old, LeBron is still redefining career longevity in professional sports and only has one thing on his mind: to win another championship.

Coming up just short of this goal a year ago, James and the Lakers will once again focus their attention on the Larry O'Brien trophy, making sure it returns to Los Angeles once more.