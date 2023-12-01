Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James's longevity could lead to an amazing feat, according to former NBA player Robert Horry

Los Angeles star LeBron James has been in the NBA a long time – scoring the most points in NBA history, logging the most minutes played – the list goes on and on.

James has shown little sign of slowing down for the Lakers this season, averaging 25.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game in his age-39 season.

Now former Laker Robert Horry puts LeBron's longevity into perspective during an appearance on NBA Hooper Vision:

"He could play with both his kids if they make it to the league." – Robert Horry on LeBron's longevity in the league 🗣️ Tune in to #NBAHooperVision live on the NBA App: https://t.co/hnisO5CO6A pic.twitter.com/QWdO6X6y4n — NBA (@NBA) December 1, 2023

When asked if LeBron has 25 years in him, Horry responded, “Man, LeBron keeps his body in tip-top shape, so yes. He could play with both kids. I know we always talk about him playing with Bronny, but he could play with both kids if they make it to the league.”

On Thursday, the Lakers star's son Bronny James was officially cleared to return to practice with his team four months after suffering cardiac arrest on the court.

The statement from the James family reads:

“Bronny James is now cleared by his doctors for a full return to basketball. Bronny will have a final evaluation with USC staff this week, resume practice next week, and return to games soon after. The James family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible medical team, the entire USC community, and especially the countless friends, family, and fans for their love and support. Fight On!”

Bronny, the oldest son of the Lakers icon, was the 20th overall college basketball recruit in 2020 out of Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles, according to ESPN. He chose USC basketball over Ohio State and Oregon, among others.

After showing up on campus over the Summer, Bronny James suffered cardiac arrest on July 24 while practicing at USC's July 24 at USC's Galen Center. He has not practiced or played with the Trojans since that scary health incident.