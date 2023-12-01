Apparently, Lakers star LeBron James has more NBA experience than the entire OKC Thunder roster put together.

On Thursday evening, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers took on the Oklahoma City Thunder, looking to push their record on the young 2023-24 season to a solid 11-8. James has continued to play at an All-Star level in this, his 21st season in the association, and the Lakers have rebounded in the standings after a slow start to push themselves a few games above the .500 mark on the new campaign.

One of the biggest reasons for James' status as an inarguable top-two player of all time is his sheer longevity, and that facet of his career was on full display during Thursday's matchup against the Thunder, as it was unearthed that LeBron James has played more regular season minutes (54,693), than the entire Thunder roster, comprised of 18 players in total, put together (53,853), per Royce Young of the Thunder on X.

Earlier this week, James became the NBA's all-time leader in minutes played, and with him playing at the level that he is right now, that number figures to continue to increase before he finally hangs up the sneakers. Although there are now some noticeable declines in his athleticism as well as an increase in the frequency with which he sustains injuries, James' basketball IQ, shooting, and of course size are all still at the level they were during his prime years, and he's still in the upper echelon of athletes around the league despite his age of soon-to-be 39.

It's unclear how long James wants to continue playing the sport, but there wouldn't seem to be any apparent reason that he couldn't keep going for several more years if he so chooses.