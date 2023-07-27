Bronny James, the oldest son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, recently suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday during a basketball workout at USC, the school he is set to attend and play basketball for his upcoming freshman year.

“Yesterday while practicing, Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest,” a James family spokesperson said in a public statement on Tuesday. “Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family, and we will update media when there is more information.”

On Thursday, LeBron finally broke his silence on the matter involving his son and provided everyone with further updates on Bronny's well-being with a social media post.

On Thursday, LeBron finally broke his silence on the matter involving his son and provided everyone with further updates on Bronny's well-being with a social media post.

“I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers,” James posted on Twitter. “We feel you and I'm so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we're ready but wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us! #JamesGang👑.”

According to ESPN's college basketball recruiting rankings, Bronny was the 20th-best recruit and a four-star recruit in this past year's rankings. He recently participated in the McDonald's All-American game back in March.

Only 18 years old, Bronny's status with USC Basketball is now very much in question heading into his freshman year, as he will very likely undergo further testing to evaluate any potential health risks. At this time, nothing has been said as to what may have caused Bronny's health scare, but multiple reports suggest that Bronny James is on the road to recovery.