Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has been on quite the global tour ever since the NBA season ended. His most recent stop was in Puerto Rico, and he made a fan's day by giving her a kiss on the hand.

This young fan from Puerto Rico couldn't believe she got a kiss on the hand from LeBron James 🙌 (via @LaGuerraBSN)pic.twitter.com/KwCZhtP5uq — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 19, 2023

LeBron James looks to be taking in some local professional basketball in Puerto Rico when he is swarmed by fans trying to get his attention. A young girl is successful in getting him to notice her, and he thanks her by reciprocating the love she and countless others are giving him.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This clip of James in Puerto Rico comes after the recent announcement that he won't be retiring for next season. Lakers fans rejoiced after the news, as it pretty much guarantees that the Lakers will be NBA Finals contenders next season. They don't have many years left with James, so they have to be thrilled that at least one more is coming.

James is most likely in Puerto Rico enjoying some leisure time as the NBA offseason continues to roll. Still, it comes as no surprise that James found a way to make it to a basketball court and take in some hoops however he can; to become the player he is, there is no such thing as a day off.

The rest of the offseason will be spent however James wants, something he has earned at this point in his career. However, come the start of the regular season, expect LeBron James to be ready to give the Lakers his all for year 21.