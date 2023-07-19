LeBron James has been keeping busy in the offseason. Just last week, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar announced his decision to play on for at least one more year during his award acceptance speech in the ESPYs. This time around, the NBA's all-time leading scorer has headed to South America to watch the Finals game of the BSN league in Puerto Rico.

The capacity crowd in attendance was left in awe as LeBron made a surprise appearance in the matchup between Gigantes de Carolina and Vaqueros de Bayamon:

Lakers star LeBron James pulls up to a Puerto Rico Basketball League (BSN) Finals game 🔥🇵🇷 (via @bsnpr)pic.twitter.com/odswVXp2r2 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 19, 2023

It is unclear why LeBron was in the building for the game. Then again, the Lakers talisman doesn't really need a reason for every single thing he does. Maybe he was just really interested to see who would win the title between these two rival teams.

The fans in the building could not care less about James' motive, though. They were already hyped to witness two of the best teams in the country battle it out in a winner-take-all contest. Seeing LeBron James — for the first time for most of the supporters in attendance — was an absolute bonus for them.

James picked a great time to watch a BSN game. The two teams playing refused to give an inch as the contest required overtime to declare a winner. In the end, it was Gigantes de Carolina who escaped with a hard-fought 89-85 victory. American James Scott must have caught LeBron's eye after dropping a game-high 35 points with eight rebounds and six triples. Even James had to be impressed with that performance.