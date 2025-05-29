The NBA is shaping to look a little bit different, particularly with the futures of veterans LeBron James and James Harden. James' sustained dominance at 40 years old has defied traditional athletic expectations.

Whereas, playoff shortcomings hamper Harden following the Los Angeles Clippers' Game 7 loss to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs.

Nevertheless, both remain two of the top seasoned players in the NBA. Now with free agency the priority, their respective prospects remain uncertain. One insider says both are likely to stay with their current teams.

On Thursday's episode of the Rich Eisen Show, ESPN NBA analyst Brian Windhorst predicted that James and Harden, the two biggest free agents, will stay in Los Angeles.

“I also think we’re going to see this action around the draft. There’s not a lot of free agent money out there. There’s not a lot of big-name free agents. The two biggest are James Harden and LeBron James. Both of them I think are staying with their teams. LeBron might not even opt out.”

James is an unrestricted free agent for the upcoming season. He is granted a player option with the Lakers worth an estimated $52.6 million, which he needs to decide on by June 29. If he doesn't follow through, he will become a free agent.

Harden will become an unrestricted free agent on July 6. He also has a player's option with the Clippers. If he declines, he too will become a free agent.

In 2024, Harden signed a two-year $70 million deal with the Clippers. The NBA free agent period is virtually wide open, with James and Harden running the show.

NBA free agency will be defined by LeBron James and James Harden

Whatever James and Harden decide will sum up the free agent period. James will be entering his 24 season and his future will be dependent upon his health and Lakers' prospects.

James finished the year averaging 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game. The Lakers made it to the playoffs before losing in the first round to Minnesota Timberwolves in five games.

Harden is seeking to win a long awaited NBA title. He was the MVP in 2018 and has won three scoring titles.

Harden has made numerous playoff appearances, but does not have a title to his name. His decision to stay will likely be based on his desire on that.