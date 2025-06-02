Mario Chalmers and LeBron James went on NBA Finals runs together in the early 2010s decade. Turns out they also had club runs before James joined the Los Angeles Lakers. Which Chalmers shared to Shannon Sharpe.

The NBA champion with the Miami Heat shared the stunning story on Sharpe's Nightcap show. The guard even revealed to the NFL Hall of Famer that James went to the club with a device designed to relax his muscles.

“Bron would really get treatment if we was in the club. Like he would literally have something on his knees, something on his back inside the club,” Chalmers explained.

That's when James' former teammate revealed the four-time NBA champion showed up with muscle stimulators. Sharpe couldn't contain his laughter.

"Bron would really get treatment if we was in the club. Like he would literally have something on his knees, something on his back inside the club." Mario Chalmers says LeBron used to show up to the club with muscle stimulators on 🤣 (via @NightcapShow_)pic.twitter.com/83gFlqPMXM — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 1, 2025

“He would literally have something on his knees or back when we were in the club,” Chalmers said. “He always got something that was recovery. And when you see that, that's when you know that's a different type of dedication.”

James has carried that dedication through his 40s with the Lakers. With or without the muscle stimulators.

Mario Chalmers addresses ‘face of NBA' involving Lakers' LeBron James

Chalmers didn't just share the wild club story. He came on to address some “face of the NBA” comments that made its rounds. And from a talent Chalmers and James once denied an NBA Finals appearance against.

Former Indiana Pacers star Paul George boldly called Tyrese Haliburton the face of the league. Sharpe immediately squashed that thought — saying the league still has James and Stephen Curry. Chalmers has defended the Lakers star before, notably 2023 involving Tristan Thompson. Did he defend him this time?

“I don't see too many people rocking a Pacers jersey,” Chalmers remarked. He added how he saw more James Heat jerseys during the last time the Oklahoma City Thunder played for the Larry O'Brien Trophy. Chalmers' Heat team defeated the 2012 Thunder in five games.

The two-time NBA champion Chalmers won an Eastern Conference title against George and the Pacers. Now the 39-year-old is watching the two teams he denied titles against go at it for the top NBA crown.