The Dallas Cowboys moved on from DC Mike Zimmer after one season and will now hand the defense over to Matt Eberflus. And while the Chicago Bears players didn’t care for Eberflus as a head coach, the Cowboys are hoping a return to his coordinator roots will pay off.

Eberflus has already made a key change that Cowboys fans noticed. He has former safety Israel Mukuamu playing slot cornerback during OTAs, per The Landry Hat.

Mukuamu was selected in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft by the Cowboys. He played both corner and safety for South Carolina. But in the pros he’s mostly been limited to safety.

New Cowboys DC adds Israel Mukuamu to CB mix

Sep 10, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Dallas Cowboys safety Israel Mukuamu (24) returns a fumble recovery for a touchdown against the New York Giants during the second half at MetLife Stadium.
Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

The 6’4” 25-year-old defensive back offers rare length at corner. And now the Cowboys’ third defensive coordinator in three years is finally giving him a chance. Dallas already has a strong corner tandem with DaRon Bland and Trevon Diggs. If Mukuamu can settle in at the nickel position, the Cowboys would have an excellent CB room.

Article Continues Below
More Dallas Cowboys News
Dallas Cowboys former player Dez Bryant before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.
Dez Bryant makes statement on Pride MonthZachary Draves ·
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) runs to score a touchdown on a pass reception against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Jacksonville won 20-10.
Cowboys’ George Pickens claims he ‘forced’ Steelers tradeMalik Brown ·
Dallas Cowboys RB Jaydon Blue next to LB Jack Sanborn and a silhouette of an American football player with a big question mark emoji inside. There is also a logo for the Dallas Cowboys.
3 Dallas Cowboys hidden gems on 2025 roster you need to knowBen Strauss ·
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) reacts during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at AT&T Stadium.
Cowboys rumors: Mike Florio blasts Dallas for fumbling Micah Parsons situationJaren Kawada ·
Dallas Cowboys safety Juanyeh Thomas (30) runs on to the field prior to the game against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium.
Cowboys’ Juanyeh Thomas opens up about Mike McCarthy after ‘fun again’ postRichard Pereira ·
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki (88) tries to break free from Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (13) during the first half Monday Night Football at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Monday, December 9, 2024.
Cowboys get ‘optimistic’ update on defensive starLorenzo J Reyna ·

Of course, Dallas also took Shavon Revel Jr. in the third round of the 2025 draft. Revel was considered one of the top cornerback prospects in the 2025 class. But a torn ACL suffered last season when he was at East Carolina dropped him in the draft. When healthy, Revel will push for snaps in what’s quickly becoming a crowded secondary.

Although his time in Chicago ended badly, the Cowboys are embracing Eberflus. Dallas is anticipating a bounce back year after missing the playoffs last season and having an experienced coordinator run the defensive side of things is definitely an advantage for first time head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

The Cowboys will have six prime-time games in 2025, so the team is hoping to put its best foot forward. And having a healthy and motivated Dak Prescott back will certainly help the offense. But Dallas hasn’t done much to ensure that its defensive leader is fully locked in.

The contract dispute between Dallas and Micah Parsons continues to loom over the team. And the Cowboys have drawn criticism for the situation, which led to Parsons skipping OTAs. The four-time Pro Bowler is entering the fifth and final year of his rookie deal and awaiting an extension from the team. Parsons could end up resetting the market as the league’s highest-paid non-quarterback.