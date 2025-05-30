The New York Knicks extended their postseason hopes Thursday night with a dominant 111-94 win over the Indiana Pacers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals, forcing a Game 6 and shifting the pressure back to Indiana. Now trailing 3-2 in the series, the Knicks will look to even the series on the road and set up a decisive Game 7. But in the aftermath of New York’s latest win, NBA analyst Bill Simmons suggested the league may have more than basketball on its mind.

Speaking on The Bill Simmons Podcast, the longtime NBA commentator floated a conspiracy theory that draws a connection to one of the league’s most infamous playoff controversies — the 2002 Western Conference Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings.

“You know if Indiana wins one more game we’re going to have an Indiana vs. Oklahoma City Finals,” Simmons said. “But if the Knicks win the series we’ll have Knicks in the Finals. And if you’ve noticed from ratings and interest, it's a little more interesting nationally when there's a New York team in the Finals.”

Simmons referenced Game 6 of the 2002 West Finals, when the Kings were one win away from eliminating the Lakers. That game has since drawn widespread scrutiny for its officiating. The Lakers attempted 40 free throws to Sacramento’s 25, including a 27-to-9 disparity in the fourth quarter alone. Disgraced former referee Tim Donaghy later accused officials of manipulating the game to force a Game 7 and ensure the NBA avoided a Sacramento–New Jersey Finals matchup.

“I’d like to bring you back to the year 2002… David Stern was like, ‘Not on my watch,’” Simmons said. “We did not get a Sacramento–New Jersey Finals. I just would be careful, let’s be careful out there for Game 6 if you’re wagering.”

Bill Simmons suggests NBA could favor Knicks in Game 6 as ratings, market size fuel speculation

Simmons hinted that with the Pacers now one win away from the NBA Finals, the Knicks may receive favorable treatment in Game 6 to extend the series — not unlike what he believes the Lakers benefitted from in 2002.

The theory gains additional intrigue in light of the television ratings the Eastern Conference Finals has delivered. Game 1 between the Knicks and Pacers was the most-watched Eastern Conference Finals opener since 2018, while Game 3 drew 7.09 million viewers, the highest for a Game 3 in the East Finals since LeBron James' Cleveland Cavaliers faced the Atlanta Hawks in 2015. Those numbers far outpaced anything involving small-market teams in recent memory.

New York’s Game 5 win was powered by a commanding performance from Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns. Brunson scored 32 points on 12-for-18 shooting, while Towns added 24 points and 13 rebounds. Their efforts kept New York alive as the series now shifts back to Indianapolis for Game 6.

The Pacers remain one win away from their first NBA Finals appearance since 2000. But as Simmons suggests, the broader implications of market size and national interest could loom large over Saturday’s contest. Game 6 tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.